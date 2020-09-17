Man shot several times in legs while walking alone

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot while walking alone Wednesday night was taken to a hospital in serious condition, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department said.

Officers were called out to a shooting near Pin Oak Drive and Oaklawn Drive on the city's northwest side around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

According to a spokesperson at the scene, a small group approached the man who was walking alone. At some point, two people in the group shot the man, hitting him in the legs at least three times.