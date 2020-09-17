Man shot several times in legs while walking alone

SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot while walking alone Wednesday night was taken to a hospital in serious condition, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department said.
Officers were called out to a shooting near Pin Oak Drive and Oaklawn Drive on the city's northwest side around 10:30 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.
According to a spokesperson at the scene, a small group approached the man who was walking alone. At some point, two people in the group shot the man, hitting him in the legs at least three times.
It is unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.