Man says he was shot after trying to fight robber on the north side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A man was sent to the hospital after telling police he was attacked leading to a shot in the leg on the north side overnight, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred on Dresden Drive near Blanco Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man told police he was approached by a robber and tried to fight back. He says the robber hit him in the face with a gun then shot him in the leg.

Police say the man was able to drive back to his home on Jackson Keller where police then rushed him to the hospital in stable condition.