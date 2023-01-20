Man shot in parking lot of health clinic in west San Antonio

Police said the man was inside of his vehicle when he was shot. At this time, police don't know the reason behind the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while in the parking lot of a health clinic Friday afternoon, officials say.

San Antonio police responded to the 400 block of Abshire for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back of the shoulder in the parking lot of the health clinic.

Police said the two suspects drove away in a black Nissan and they don't know what led up to the shooting.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.