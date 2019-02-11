SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting at The Jax apartment complex Saturday morning.

According to police, two friends dropped another friend off at the northwest side apartment complex around 1:20 a.m.

The two friends told police that their friend began to argue with someone as he walked into the complex. Moments later they heard gunshots and drove around the office.

There they found their friend lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his calf.

The group then drove to a gas station around the corner and called for help.

Meanwhile, the shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large.