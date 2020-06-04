SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot outside his girlfriend's apartment complex, and the woman accused of shooting him is the girlfriend's relative, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue on the city's east side.

Police said an argument broke out between the man and his girlfriend in the parking lot. That's when the relative of the girlfriend allegedly came out while they were fighting and shot the victim, authorities said.

The woman was taken into custody and the man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his leg and arm, police said.

