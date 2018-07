SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot early Thursday morning while having drinks with friends outside a downtown restaurant.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. on Zarzamora. Police say three men and two women were behind the restaurant when they got into an argument with someone passing by.

One of the three men, a 54-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to SAMMC in stable condition.

The suspect took off on foot. No one has been arrested.

