Man shot multiple times, killed during argument outside convenience store, police say

The suspect ran off after the shooting, but was later found by police.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times and killed during an argument outside of a convenience store, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of NW Military Drive around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the location for a shooting in progress.

When SAPD arrived, they were told that two men had been arguing outside of a convenience store when one of the men pulled out a weapon and shot the other one multiple times.

The victim, who police say was in his 30s or 40s, was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect ran from the location after the shooting, but was later found by officers and detained.

Detectives are reviewing the store surveillance and talking to witnesses to try and figure out exactly what happened.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.