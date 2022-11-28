Man shot multiple times inside his car parked in front of his home, police say

It happened late Sunday night when he had just returned home from dinner.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times late Sunday night as he was parked in front of his home and sitting inside his car, police say.

It happened on the southeast side of town at the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue.

Officers found the man, who is in his 40s, on the street with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The man told police he was inside his vehicle in front of his home when shots rang out. He was sitting in the passenger seat and had just returned home from dinner when the car was riddled with bullets by a slow passing vehicle.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a small red car with multiple people inside it.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

