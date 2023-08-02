Man shot multiple times in road rage incident involving big rig driver, police say

SAPD says the shooter was driving an 18-wheeler.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times in what police are saying was an incident of road rage involving the driver of a big rig.

The shooting happened around 12:48 a.m. early Wednesday morning on Loop 410 at South WW White Rd.

According to an officer at the scene, a man in his 40s driving a multi-vehicle tow truck was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of an 18-wheeler.

Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler shot the other driver, hitting him three times, then continued on I-35 Northbound.

The victim drove to I-35 and Rittiman just before the Eisenhauer Rd exit and pulled over to call for help.

He was taken to BAMC, with gunshot wounds to his shoulder, leg and arm.

The highway was closed for about two hours while police investigated.

Police didn’t provide any information about the driver of the 18-wheeler truck.

So far, no arrests have been made.

