Fight at west-side bar ends in violence with one man shot multiple times

Police are still trying to determine if the man was part of the altercation or just an innocent bystander.

SAN ANTONIO — A night out at a west-side bar turned violent early Saturday morning when one man was shot multiple times following a fight, according to police.

It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 8300 block of Marbach Rd.

SAPD responded to the location for reports of a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot at least four times.

Police say that two groups of men were fighting inside the bar, and the fight continued outside. That is when shots were fired, hitting the victim multiple times.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The details from the scene remain limited and no other injuries were reported.

According to police the suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

