Man shot multiple times with AK-47 after argument with father of girlfriend's child

SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering after being shot multiple times with an AK-47, police say.

The shooting happened outside his girlfriend's apartment, and the suspect is the father of her child.

San Antonio Police say they got the call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex on Worth Parkway, out near the Rim on the far northwest side of town.

According to investigators, the victim was leaving his girlfriend's apartment when he ran into the father of her child in the parking lot. SAPD says the child's father is not suppose to be near the the woman, but didn't confirm if there was a restraining order.

Police say the two men got into an argument and the father shot the boyfriend in the leg several times with an AK-47.

Investigators tell us the shooter ran and the victim was taken to University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.

At last check, he is in stable condition.

SAPD says they are still investigating this incident.

