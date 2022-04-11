Man was arriving for church services when he was shot, killed, police say

As he was getting out of the car, a gunman approached the vehicle and opened fire on the man.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arriving to church when he was shot and killed, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning outside a church on WW White Road on the city's east side.

Police said a car with four adults and two kids had arrived for church services. As they were getting out of the car, a gunman approached the vehicle and opened fire on the man.

Authorities said he was shot at least three times in his upper body, but 20 rounds were fired from a rifle.

The man was in his 20s or 30s. No other people were hit by gunfire.