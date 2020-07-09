Man shot, killed inside northwest-side apartment complex, police say

Police said they were unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, but it could have been self-defense.

SAN ANTONIO — A young man was shot and killed at a northwest apartment complex, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the AXIO Apartments on Cinnamon Creek Drive.

When police arrived, two residents flagged down authorities and told them they had shot someone in their apartment, SAPD said.

Police said they were unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, but it could have been self-defense.

The victim did not live at the complex and it is also unclear if there is any type of relationship between the victim and the people who live there.

Related links on KENS 5: