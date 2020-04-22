SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed while standing outside of a home on the city's west side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Aldama near Castroville Road.

Police said the 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University Hospital. He died shortly after getting there.

SAPD said suspects reportedly drove by in a white or silver car, firing shots, then speeding away.

No arrests have been reported.

