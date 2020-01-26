SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed during a robbery at a home west of downtown, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Hidalgo Street near South Laredo Street.

Police said four men broke into the home and attempted to rob the four people inside.

After one of the victims said he didn't have any money, authorities said one of the robbers shot him in the leg, and then they all took off.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, but later died; the bullet was said to have hit him in a main artery and doctors were unable to save him.

The three victims inside the home are okay and are talking to police. Authorities are still looking for the suspects.

