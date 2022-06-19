Man shot and killed at graduation party in far west San Antonio

Police said the party was taking place at a home when some sort of altercation took place.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at a graduation party on the city's far west side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 7400 block of Rimhurst.

Police said the party was taking place at the home when some sort of altercation took place. A person fired a gun and everyone at the party reportedly started running.

One person was killed and several people were inside the house at the time of the shooting. Authorities are working to piece together what led up to the shooting.

The victim's identity was not reported.