Man shot, killed following fight

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in the chest Friday night.
San Antonio Police were called out to the 100 block of Nellina for a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.
At the scene, officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the chest, dead in the street.
An official with SAPD said that for unknown reasons a suspect shot the man following a fight or altercation.
The suspect, who is also in his 20s, took off from the scene on foot.
Police were able to find the suspect who is currently in custody and facing charges.