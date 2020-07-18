Man shot, killed following fight

SAPD officers were called out to the 100 block of Nellina just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in the chest Friday night.

San Antonio Police were called out to the 100 block of Nellina for a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the chest, dead in the street.

An official with SAPD said that for unknown reasons a suspect shot the man following a fight or altercation.

The suspect, who is also in his 20s, took off from the scene on foot.