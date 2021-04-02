Man shot, killed after drive-by shooting on northwest side

Police said a man in his early 20s was with a group of people outside the home when someone drove up and started shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after what San Antonio police say appears to be an unprovoked attack on the northwest side.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of a house in the 9100 block of Roquefort near Highway 1604.

Police said a man in his early 20s was with a group of people outside the home when someone drove up and started shooting.

The man was shot in the head and passed away. Authorities said the victim does not live in the area.

SAPD said they have one person in custody, but did not report if that person is the shooter. A motive was not reported.