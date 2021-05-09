Man shot, killed after attempting to rob couple at apartment complex, police say

The victims of the robbery stayed on scene, waiting for police to arrive.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who tried to rob a couple was shot and killed overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Starcrest Drive.

Police said a man with a gun went to the complex trying to rob the couple. The couple is reportedly in their early 20s.

At some point during the robbery, a struggle took place and the suspect was fatally shot, authorities said.

The victims of the robbery stayed on scene, waiting for police to arrive. Authorities spoke to witnesses and gathered more details.

No other injuries were reported.