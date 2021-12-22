Man shot inside his apartment; innocent woman nearby also hit by bullet, police say

Police are attempting to gather a description of the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot inside his apartment and an innocent woman sleeping in an adjacent unit was also shot, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Horal Drive on the city's west side.

Police said multiple male suspects kicked in the victim's door and shot him inside his apartment. Several shots were reportedly fired.

The man was hit by a bullet in the leg and the female victim in the nearby unit was also shot in the leg. Both were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are attempting to gather a description of the suspects. Authorities said the man who was shot was not cooperating.