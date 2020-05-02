SAN ANTONIO — A gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a west-side apartment complex, nearly killing a man, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Horal Drive near Marbach Road.

Police said around 11 shots were fired, and a man in his 30s was hit by a bullet in the stomach.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers did not confirm if the victim knew the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Police told KENS 5 that the victim was not cooperating with authorities and that the suspect may have fled in a silver Cadillac.