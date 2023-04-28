Man shot in the shoulder after argument, police say

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Roselawn, near the intersection with South General McMullen.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot after a parking lot fight on the southwest side late Thursday night, police said.

The victim told police he got into a fight with a group of guys in the parking lot when one of them started shooting. He was hit once in the shoulder.

Police say he was taken to the hospital and should recover.

Investigators say he was not being cooperative with giving information about the shooting.

This incident is still being investigated.

