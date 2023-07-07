Man shot in the hip in a neighborhood on the south side

The shooting happened just before midnight in a neighborhood on Hunstock Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side early Friday morning.

Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to the hip, but is expected to recover. He is in stable condition at a local hospital.

A police sergeant at the scene said the man was not being cooperative with police or EMS personnel.

Officers were going door-to-door to try to gather information on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

