SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the head outside of his home on the city's west side overnight, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD said they are reviewing conflicting stories about the shooting that occurred around 12:30 am Sunday in the 3000 block of West Salinas.

According to investigators, the victim was standing outside of his home when a suspect shot him in the head. Police said several shots went through the walls of the home and struck several appliances.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with a bullet lodged in his head. Investigators said the bullet may have been from a BB or pellet gun.

The victim and suspect knew each other, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

