SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed inside of a popular north-side bar early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting reportedly took place at Chasers Sports Bar & Lounge, near Blanco and West Avenue around 1 a.m.

Police arrived on scene to find bar goers fleeing from the front and back of the building. Once inside they located the victim who was dead with a gunshot in his head.

Shortly after the shooting, police said they received a phone call from a local hospital who reported a woman came into their facility with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, claiming she got it at the same bar.

Police did not know what led to the shooting, and only identified the suspect as a black male in his 20s, dressed in red.

Police have not made any arrests related to the shooting. Further details were not immediately available.

