SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition following a shooting at an east side apartment complex Friday morning.

According to police, an 'altercation' of some sort happened at The Edge apartment complex and shots were fired.

The victim took off from the scene in his car and rammed into the gate of the complex as he tried to get away.

He pulled into a nearby gas station where he was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The victim was reportedly shot in the head.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation continues.