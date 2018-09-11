SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the head while he was driving on the northwest side overnight, San Antonio Police said.

Investigators said early Friday morning, the man was in an altercation at Sugar's Gentlemen's Club before the shooting.

According to police, the victim left the strip club after the altercation and began driving home.

Around 2:20 am Friday, at the intersection of Stonegate Drive and Wake Forrest Drive, police said his passenger heard gunshots and ducked to the floor of the car. The driver was shot in the head and crashed into a fence.

He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

