Man shot in the foot during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person who shot a man during a robbery on the south side.

The crime happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday on Southwest Military near Altura. Police said a man experiencing homelessness demanded money from another man. When the victim said no, the other man shot him in the foot.

He was taken to the hospital and at last check, his condition was stable.

Police are searching the area for the shooter but only have a vague description of him.

The shooting is still under investigation.