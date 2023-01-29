Man shot in stomach while unloading groceries from his car, police say

The victim told police he and his wife were approached by some men who tried to force them inside their apartment, and he fought back.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the stomach Saturday night while he was unloading groceries from his car with his wife.

The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Callaghan Rd. around 7:45 p.m.

The 26-year-old man told police that he and his wife were unloading groceries from their car when they were approached by several unknown suspects with handguns who tried to force them into their apartment.

The victim did not cooperate with the suspects and was shot one time in the left side of his stomach. His wife was not injured.

The unknown suspects fled from the location following the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where police say he is in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

