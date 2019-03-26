SAN ANTONIO — A fight on the south side ended with a man shot late Monday night, according to San Antonio Police.

The shooter is still on the run.

According to SAPD, an altercation ensued in the 3200 block of Roosevelt Avenue outside of Little Sam icehouse around 10:20 pm Monday.

One of the men pulled a gun and allegedly shot the other in the shoulder, police said. The bullet reportedly exited through the victim's shoulder and into his chin, getting lodged in his cheek.

The alleged shooter fled the scene in a silver Cadillac heading north on Roosevelt, investigators said.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment.

Police are reviewing surveillance video of the suspect.