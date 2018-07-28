San Antonio — A man was shot overnight at an apartment complex on the south side in a drive-by shooting, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting was reported just after midnight in the 300 block of Chaucer Avenue, near South Flores Street.

Investigators said the victim was standing at the gate of the apartment complex when a silver four-door vehicle pulled up and shot him and drove off.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the victim is not cooperating with police in furthering the investigation.

© 2018 KENS