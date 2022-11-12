Man shot in leg while walking home from store, police say

Police searched the area for the silver SUV the shots were reportedly fired from, but were unable to find the vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man and woman were walking home from the store when a suspect inside a silver SUV drove up and shot at them, hitting the man in the leg.

It happened just after midnight in the 3100 block of Colima Street near SW 19th Street on the west side of town.

According to police, a man and woman were walking back home from a store when the suspects in a silver SUV drove up and opened fire.

The man, who is in his 40s, was hit one time in the leg and taken to University Hospital in stable condition. The victim told police he did not know who the suspects were and said there were two men in the vehicle.

Police searched the area for the silver SUV but were unable to locate the vehicle.

The woman was not injured in the shooting.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

