SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital after being shot in the leg while walking down a street, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 11500 block of Rousseau Street near Highway 1604 and Military Drive.

Authorities said the victim and some nearby neighbors thought they heard a pop come from a wooded area.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.