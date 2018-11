SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for two men and a woman after a man was shot in the leg early Thursday morning.

It happened on Krocker Way on the city’s west side around 12:30 a.m.

Police say a man in his 30’s was shot in the leg. Two men and a woman were seen leaving in a black sedan after the shooting.

The man’s girlfriend drove him to the Children’s Hospital and he was transferred to SAMMC.

His condition is not known.

