Man shot in leg during robbery; police searching for suspects

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to a shooting on the city's west side.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive.

Police said the victim, who might be in his early 50s, was shot in the leg in an apparent robbery. He does not live in the complex, according to SAPD.

Authorities said the suspects may be juveniles, or in their early 20s. They took off in a vehicle with the victim's bike.

SAPD has not confirmed what led up to the altercation, but they are interviewing witnesses.