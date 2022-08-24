Man shot in leg as he was getting into his car on east side

Police say the man drove to a nearby gas station for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the leg Tuesday night as he was getting into his car.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 3600 block of E. Houston St. near Willow Springs Golf Course on the east side of town.

Police say the 53-year-old man was getting into his vehicle when he heard shots being fired behind him. He was hit in the leg, but managed to drive himself to a nearby gas station at E. Commerce, which is directly across from a police substation, for help.

There were no witnesses and no description of the suspects involved.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

