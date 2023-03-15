Man shot in leg after police say he pointed weapon at an officer

The incident happened just before midnight Tuesday on the northwest side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the leg after officials say he pointed a weapon at a police officer on the northwest side of town.

Police say this was the second incident involving an SAPD officer shooting a suspect within 24 hours.

The incident ocurred at an apartment complex on the 9800 block of Colonnade Boulevard off I-10 near Wurzbach Road.

Police were called out to the apartment complex just before midnight for a disturbance between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived, police say the 33-year-old suspect jumped from the window of an apartment on the second floor.

When one of their officers went to confront the man, police say the situation escalated and the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

Police say that is when the officer shot the man in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

“The female complainant was reportedly being beaten by the male and from witnesses reports, her face was all swollen and bruised when officers arrived," said Chief William McManus. "She has since left the scene.”

The officer wasn’t hurt in the incident.

Chief McManus says the police officer has been with the department for less than a year and will be placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure, while the incident is being investigated.

