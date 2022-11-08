Man shot in jaw while sleeping in what police describe as 'shack' on empty lot on west side

Police say at least 33 bullet casings were found at the scene and they say most of the bullets did not hit the victim or his belongings.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to figure out if a man shot on the west side early Thursday morning was the intended target or just a victim caught in a spray of gunfire.

They don't have much to go on when it comes to the shooter, except more than 30 bullet casings at the scene of this crime.

The victim got shot in the jaw in the 700 block of South San Bernardo, not far from South General McMullen.

Police say gunfire woke the man up just before three Thursday morning.

He was sleeping in some kind of homemade wooden structure in an empty lot.

Investigators say the 42-year-old woke up to a gunshot wound in the jaw.

Police treated the victim until EMS took him to a local hospital. He told investigators he did not see the shooters.

Police say they discovered at least 33 bullet casings at the scene.

This was so alarming that officers went door-to-door at nearby homes to make sure that no one else got shot.

It's unclear if this man was the intended victim, or if he caught the heat for the actual target.

Either way, the shooters will face criminal charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.