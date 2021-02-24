Man shot in hip in drive-by shooting on southwest side

The victim was unable to provide a suspect description because he said his back was turned.

A man was shot in a drive-by on the city's southwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at a house in the 8200 block of Great Spirit Drive.

Police said the victim was in front of the home when a car drove by and someone inside the vehicle started shooting.

The man was hit in the hip by a bullet, but authorities said he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. He was unable to provide a suspect description because he said his back was turned, and he didn't see the vehicle.

No arrests have been reported.