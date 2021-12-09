Man shot in hand after argument, police say

The victim was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the hand during a fight Wednesday night, officials said.

Around 11 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Vista Verde Apartments located at the 400 block of N Frio for a shooting, police say.

According to police, some type of altercation happened between two men when a fight broke out. Sometime during the fight, the victim was shot in the hand.