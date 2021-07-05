Man shot in hand in alleged road rage incident

Deputies said an SUV cut off two people driving on Old Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in what the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says appears to be a road rage incident.

Deputies said an SUV cut off two people driving on Old Highway 90 around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

When the driver flashed his lights, the driver of the SUV pulled up next to him and started shooting.

A bullet hit one man in the hand. They then drove to a gas station on Callaghan Road and called for help.

The victim is now at University Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been reported.