Man shot in groin during domestic dispute, police say

Police say the woman walked away following the shooting, but she was found and detained.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the groin by a woman during a domestic dispute on the east side of town early Wednesday, police say.

Police responded to the 500 block of Aurelia Street around 4:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a 56-year-old man who had been shot in the groin.

He was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

Police say that a man and woman were having some sort of domestic dispute when she pulled out a gun and shot him in the groin.

Police aren't sure what led up to the shooting but says that the woman walked away afterward, but was detained down the street.

This is a developing story.

