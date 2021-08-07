Man shot in front of home that baby was inside of, police say

Police said the man was standing in front of the house when suspects drove by and opened fire.

A man was shot in front of a home that two other people were inside of, including a baby, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around midnight Saturday in the 3500 block of Lake Tahoe on the city's east side.

Police said a man in his early 20s was standing in front of the home when suspects drove by and opened fire. The man was hit twice in the lower part of his body.

Emergency Medical Services transported him to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. Numerous shots were fired, but the two people inside the home, including the baby, were not injured.

No arrests have been reported.