Man shot in front of friend's house

Investigators said that it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being shot in the leg Friday night.

Officers were called out to the 200 block of W Mitchell for a shooting in progress around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, a man in his 50s was on the sidewalk in front of a friend's house when a car pulled up. A few men got out of the car and shot at the victim several times, hitting him once in the leg.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.