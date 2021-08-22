Man shot in fast food restaurant drive-thru on the west side, police say

SAPD said a man was in the drive through when another vehicle pulled up beside the victims vehicle and started shooting. The victim was hit twice.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was shot in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell overnight, police say.

Around 12:40 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the Taco Bell in the 11000 block of Potranco Rd. for a shooting, police said.

SAPD said a man was in the drive through when another vehicle pulled up beside the victims vehicle and started shooting. The victim was hit once in the upper torso and once in the arm.

The victim's passenger was not hit in the gunfire. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. SAPD said details are limited until they are able to speak to the victim and gather more details.