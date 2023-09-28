Man shot in face after night out at Cowboys Dancehall

Police say the suspect pulled up next to the victim's car and fired at least seven rounds, then drove off.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was citically injured after being shot in the face following a night out at Cowboys Dancehall, police say.

The shooting happened at Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel on the northeast side of town just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers were told that the victim had just left the club and was at a red light when a suspect in another vehicle pulled up next to him and fired off at least seven rounds, then drove off. The victim was hit in the face multiple times. He was able to drive to a nearby convenience store to call for help. The victim was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

Police were not able to get a good description of the shooter's vehicle from any witnesses.

There was also a female passenger in the victim's car, but she was not injured. She is cooperating with police.

She told police that she danced with an ex-boyfriend at the dancehall earlier that night. She isn't saying that the shooting was related, but thought it was important to tell police.

The suspect still has not been identified and remains at large.

This is a developing story.

