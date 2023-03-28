Man shot in elbow after confronting alleged carjacker, police say

Police are still searching for the suspect who ran off into a nearby creek area.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was shot when he confronted the people that stole his car.

This happened on the west side around midnight Monday.

The man told police he was carjacked near W. Military Drive and Marbach Road, so he called a family member to come pick him up.

On the way home, he spotted his car at a convenience store so he and the family member went inside to confront the two suspects.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fire off shots toward the door hitting the victim in his elbow. Both suspects then took off running behind the store and into a nearby creek area.

Police say they haven't been able to find them despite air, ground, and canine support.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

