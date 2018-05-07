A driver was seriously injured in what appears to be a drive-by shooting just north of downtown early Thursday.

Police say a man and woman were driving near Euclid and Baltimore when someone pulled up next to them.

A person in the second car opened fire on them, hitting the driver twice, once in the back and once in the hip.

The woman in the car was not hurt. The gunman took off and the injured driver made it to a nearby gas station to call for help.

There is no description of the vehicle and no one has been arrested in this crime.

© 2018 KENS