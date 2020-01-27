CONVERSE, Texas — Converse Police are looking for the person who shot a man in the front yard Sunday evening.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Meadow Gate near Toepperwein Road.

Police said an argument happened in front of the house. The suspect fired shots at the man, striking him in the leg.

The victim's girlfriend took him to Northeast Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said the shooter drove off, with one or two people, and the car was later found abandoned, but with no sign of the gunman.

Bexar County Deputies are continuing the search.

