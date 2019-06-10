An altercation between two men turned violent when one of the men shot the other several times, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Point West near Palo Alto College on the south side.

Police said the suspect shot the victim multiple times in the chest and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Authorities said the victim knows the suspect and police were sent to the suspect's home for a possible arrest.